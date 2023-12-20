Work is set to begin on the development of a new greenway linking Lichfield and Chasewater.

The route will allow cyclists and walkers to travel along the former South Staffordshire Line.

Lichfield District Council said an agreement has now been reached with landowner Network Rail to allow preliminary works to begin.

The project will be run in collaboration with Back the Track, a group of volunteers who have already redeveloped the Brownhills to Pelsall section of the line – also known as the McClean Way – and Sustrans, the charity that works to create walking and cycling routes across the UK.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“I’m delighted that after many years of negotiation and an in-depth feasibility study, this agreement has been made with Network Rail allowing volunteers to get started on the greenway. “When completed it will provide families with the perfect environment to enjoy cycling, walking and running in safety well away from busy roads. “The work that Back the Track has already done is nothing short of a miracle, and we are fortunate that such a brilliant group are willing to continue their superb work.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The railway line opened in 1849 to carry passenger and freight service, but has been decommissioned for a number of decades.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said she was pleased to see new life being breathed into the route.

“The greenway will be a fantastic facility for the district’s residents, and visitors to enjoy. “In addition to the leisure and environmental benefits it will bring, the Greenway will improve connectivity between Chasewater, Hammerwich, Burntwood and Lichfield.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

Tim Kitchen, from Back the Track, added:

“In 2017 when we started clearing the disused railway line between Walsall and Brownhills, our ambition was always to get to Lichfield so there would be a destination at either end. “We are delighted to have been asked by Lichfield District Council to share our expertise in helping to open up the missing link.” Tim Kitchen, Back the Track