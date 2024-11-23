A PROJECT aiming to reduce social isolation and boost wellbeing for local residents in Burntwood has been boosted by a £15,000 grant.

The project, run by Burntwood Be A Friend and St Anne’s Church, was given the money by Burntwood Town Council.

It came after a survey of residents last year found that adult mental health and wellbeing support should be a key priority for grant funding.

The project will receive £5,000 a year for the next three years to help develop the scheme, which offers weekly walking groups and drop-in sessions.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council said:

“We are delighted to present the grant to support this joint project. The activities they run support residents with their mental health and wellbeing, which we know is unfortunately troubling many. “Councillors concluded that it was such a worthwhile application, so the funding will support this project for the next three years. “The town council wishes them every success in their venture.”

For more information about the project email Info@burntwoodbeafriend.org.uk or call 01543 897172.