ILLUSIONIST Richard Jones will serve up a magical night when he performs at the Lichfield Garrick.

The military magician shot to stardom when he conquered the Britain’s Got Talent stage.

He will bring his Soldier of Illusion show to the Lichfield Garrick on 19th January.

A spokesperson said:

“With his unparalleled talents and a bag of never-before-seen tricks up his sleeve, Richard will have you questioning the very fabric of reality. “Whether you’re a die-hard magic enthusiast or simply seeking an unforgettable night of wondrous entertainment, Soldier of Illusion promises to be an experience you will be talking about for years to come.”

Tickets start at £28 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.