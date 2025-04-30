A STANDING ovation and raucous applause rounded off an hilarious performance of The Pocket Dream at the Lichfield Garrick.

Billed as being “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,but not as you know it”, the play certainly lived up to this description.

Penned by Sandy Toksvig and Ellie Brewer, this fun romp was more a comedy of errors with the Shakespearean classic at the heart of the storyline.

Described by audience members as being both “as mad as a box of frogs” and “totally unexpected”, it was performed by a talented six-strong cast featuring the Garrick panto duo, Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton.

Playing multiple roles to blend an amusing behind-the-scenes storyline with hilarious Midsummer Night’s Dream antics, cast members also included Allo Allo’s Arthur Bostrom, Netflix Sandman’s Sarah Twomey, BBC and ITV actress Tricia Adele-Turner, and the Garrick’s 2024 panto baddie Joe Feeney.

Expect panto-esque vibes, an essence of Peter Pan, actors, fairies and nymphs appearing in the stalls, audience participation in Act Two, and a lot of laughs with some cheeky adult humour along the way too.

I’d highly recommend The Pocket Dream, which runs until 3rd May at the Lichfield Garrick. For tickets visit the online box office or call 01543 412121.