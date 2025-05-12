PASSENGERS in Lichfield are being warned of a lengthy closure of the Cross City Line this summer.

The route will be shut to and from Birmingham from 26th July to 3rd August to allow for a new HS2 viaduct to be built near the new Curzon Street station.

Rail replacement buses will run along the route during the closure.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said:

“Everything has been done to plan this work to cause the least disruption to the fewest number of people. “There is never a good time for closures like this and I am sorry for the inconvenience, but school holidays and summer breaks means passenger numbers are lower at this time of year. “I understand that lots of journeys will be affected, which is why we are telling people as early as possible so they can plan ahead. “Passengers should check with West Midlands Railway and National Rail Enquiries for travel information. Thank you to everyone for their patience while this vital work takes place.”

The closure is needed to install a 16.5 metre-wide steel section of a new viaduct which will carry HS2 trains into Curzon Street over the existing Victorian brick viaduct that connects the route from Duddeston to Birmingham New Street.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience while this major piece of engineering work is carried out and the northern section of the Cross-City Line is closed. “We’ll be running replacement buses throughout the work to keep our customers moving and I’d urge passengers to check their travel before setting out and allow extra time for their journeys.”