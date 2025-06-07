A DESIGN code helping to steer how new developments in Lichfield will look has been celebrated at an international event.

The Hatfield Symposium into Building for Generations gathered political leaders, mayors, architects, developers and architects from locations including America, Africa, France, Germany and across the UK.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council was among the headline speakers alongside the chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute and the president-elect of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Nicholas Boys Smith MBE, founder and chair of Create Streets which hosted the event, said:

“Under Doug’s leadership, Lichfield District Council’s approach to the Birmingham Road Site has been exemplary, properly asking what local people like, actually listening and then setting a clear and unarguable ‘quality ask’ which respects local preferences. “Too many councils consult and then ignore. Lichfield has consulted with consequences. It is now in the vanguard of those seeking to beautify and intensify their historic town centres. “The council are doing this not by freezing the city in aspic and letting it wither, but by actually helping the city centre grow carefully, gently and, above all, beautifully, creating more homes which can in turn support local shops and businesses. This is the right approach to economic growth and local prosperity. “I was delighted that Doug was able to tell this important story at the Hatfield Symposium into Building for Generations.”

Lichfield’s new design code was drawn up following work by Create Streets to explore different aspects of how developments would look.

Cllr Pullen said:

“It was a huge honour to speak at such a prestigious event. “Nicholas Boys Smith MBE and his team, alongside thousands of residents, have created a much better vision for future design in Lichfield.”