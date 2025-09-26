LICHFIELD District Council is set to decide on whether to give the green light to plans for 334 new homes on land on its border with Tamworth.

The development, at Windmill Farm on Coton Lane in Coton Green, would see existing buildings demolished and new access points created.

The Bellway Homes development would sit on three “irregular parcels of agricultural land” opposite The Rawlett School, which currently also feature farm structures and a property.

A planning statement said:

“The land falls within both Lichfield district and Tamworth borough. It is largely agricultural in use and not designated for its environmental and landscape value, and is bound on three sides by residential development and The Rawlett School. “It has few features of interest, save for trees and hedgerows along its boundaries, and includes a series of agricultural buildings and dwellinghouse.”

The homes on the site would consist of 242 for the open market and 92 earmarked as affordable properties.

The planning statement added:

“The site is in a sustainable location, with all of the town amenities and services being within reasonable walking and cycling distance. “Services within 1km include primary and secondary schools, shops, bars, pharmacies, sports clubs and places of worship. “It is also noted that pedestrian access to these amenities is provided by existing walkways linking the site to Tamworth. There are two bus stops within 250 metres of the site, on Coton Lane and Fontenay Road respectively, which each operate regular services to Tamworth town centre.”

But a petition against the proposals has already received more than 2,000 signatures.

Cllr Richard Kingstone, independent representative for the Mercian ward at Tamworth Borough Council, said:

“We’ve weathered wave after wave of urban sprawl, with numerous housing projects drastically altering the landscape of our charming neighbourhood. “But instead of progress, we’re left with an infrastructure that simply cannot keep pace. Our roads, once perfectly adequate, creak under the strain of increased traffic, public services, – the lifeline of our community – are stretched to breaking point. Now to add to this mounting crisis, Bellway is planning to construct hundreds of homes on land off Coton Lane. “This is not just any piece of land. It’s a valuable green space that serves as the lungs of our little town, an area that offers relief from the concrete and tarmac that threaten to swallow every open space. But more so, it’s a symbol of our struggle against unsustainable development.”

