A BURNTWOOD school has been selected for a new education programme designed to teach new skills to children.

Holly Grove Primary Academy is working with JCB on the Key Stage 1 initiative.

It sees young learners introduced to STEM concepts using a range of resources, including construction toys and overalls for role-play activities.

Headteacher Dawn O’Hare said staff and pupils were “thrilled” to be part of the national pilot.

She added:

“We are very pleased to be asked to trial the programme. Engaging pupils in STEM from an early age is incredibly important – and this partnership offers a wonderful opportunity to inspire our youngest learners.”