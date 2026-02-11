COUNCILLORS say they hope a school crossing patrol vacancy in Burntwood will be filled as soon as possible.

The previous holder of the role outside Chase Terrace Primary School retired last year and not yet been replaced.

Cllr Di Evans, who is also chair of governors at the school, said she was disappointed that a replacement had not yet been found by Staffordshire County Council.

She said:

“We all have a duty of care for all our children and, while a replacement is being sought, I can’t for the life of me see why the recruitment process wasn’t started well ahead of the previous crossing warden’s retirement.”

Cllr Cat Kube, Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward at Burntwood Town Council, added:

“I feel really concerned to hear from parents about the current dangers. I hope we can get a new lollipop lady as soon as possible.”