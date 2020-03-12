A group of Lichfield residents who have made it their mission to take litter in the city are taking part in a national day of action.
The Lichfield Litter Legends group have grown from a handful of members to a larger group who regularly collect rubbish from streets.
On 21st March they will join other organisations for The Great British Spring Clean.
The initiative will see them taking pat in a litter pick at Netherstowe Fields between 10am and 3pm.
Julia Kendrick, Freedom Leisure’s active communities manager, was one of those who started the group alongside Cllr Joanne Grange in November 2019. She said:
“We are inviting volunteers along to get active and get litter picking in and around the area.
“Equipment will be provided if needed but we ask as many to bring their own litter pickers.
“We get a range of volunteers and by helping for one hour a week they are all being active while making an impact on their community.
“The team are really passionate about litter and are changing the way people think in regards to littering.”Julia Kendrick, Freedom Leisure
Cllr Grange said she hoped more people would get involved in the battle against litter in Lichfield.
“Having been part of the litter group since it started, it is good to see that people care about their community and don’t want to live with litter and are willing to do something about it.
“Of course what will really make a difference is for litter not to be dropped in the first place, and I hope when people see their friends, neighbours tidying up it will help people think about disposing of their rubbish properly in the first place.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Congratulations to the people who litter pick in their area. Wish more would help. If everyone could do just a little in their area it would make everywhere look better. The people who throw it out of their cars should think about it.
A litter-picker device costs a couple of quid and enables everyone to do their bit. I clean my road because if I didn’t we’d be knee-deep in rubbish. I just don’t get why people throw litter.
I walk through Darwin Park on a regular basis and pick up beer tins, cigarette packets and sweet packets on the floor 3 paces from a litter bin. The people of Lichfield have no pride in their town
Leave a comment