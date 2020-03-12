A group of Lichfield residents who have made it their mission to take litter in the city are taking part in a national day of action.

The Lichfield Litter Legends group have grown from a handful of members to a larger group who regularly collect rubbish from streets.

On 21st March they will join other organisations for The Great British Spring Clean.

The initiative will see them taking pat in a litter pick at Netherstowe Fields between 10am and 3pm.

Julia Kendrick, Freedom Leisure’s active communities manager, was one of those who started the group alongside Cllr Joanne Grange in November 2019. She said:

“We are inviting volunteers along to get active and get litter picking in and around the area. “Equipment will be provided if needed but we ask as many to bring their own litter pickers. “We get a range of volunteers and by helping for one hour a week they are all being active while making an impact on their community. “The team are really passionate about litter and are changing the way people think in regards to littering.” Julia Kendrick, Freedom Leisure

Members of the Lichfield Litter Legends group

Cllr Grange said she hoped more people would get involved in the battle against litter in Lichfield.