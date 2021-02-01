The entrance to the land off Cannock Road. Picture: Google Streetview

Eight new bungalows could be built on land in Burntwood if planning permission is granted.

The proposals relate to a plot of land between Cannock Road and Plant Lane Business Park to the rear of Chaselands.

The development would see eight three-bedroom properties built.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed scheme provides much needed bungalow accommodation and in doing so adding the quality and diversity of the housing stock in the area.” Planning statement

Full details can seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.