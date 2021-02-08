People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to solve a murder mystery to help raise funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Sherlock Holmes in The Grand Debut

Players are invited to join Sherlock Holmes in The Grand Debut and solve the puzzles to uncover the mystery behind the murder of Lord Harrington at Chapelgate Manor.

The online game can be played by one to six players in one location or multiple locations and costs £20, with £7.50 per game being donated to the charity.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Unsurprisingly, traditional methods of fundraising have been unable to happen in the current climate, resulting in our charity seeing a 40% decrease in community donations this financial year. “However, there has been an uplift in interest in virtual gaming, so what a fantastic opportunity to combine the two and create donations through this online challenge. “It’s fantastic that Escape Live has chosen to support us again. What an innovative way to enjoy a night in, skipping the thriller films and becoming the detective yourself.” Pam Hodgetts, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Jas Sodhi, managing director of Escape Live, said:

“We’re thrilled to be once again supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after the success of our first virtual game, Rogue Agent. “While face-to-face gaming is limited, this is a fun way to spend your evening as well as raising money for a vitally important cause.” Jas Sodhi, Escape Live

For more details visit sherlockdebut.com/midlandsairambulance.