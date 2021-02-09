A Lichfield business is celebrating after achieving an internationally-recognised aerospace certificate.

Advanced Innovative Engineering (AIE) is a manufacturer of high-performance rotary engines based on the Ringway Industrial Estate on Eastern Avenue.

The company has now achieved AS9100D certification for design, development, production, assembly, and test of power unit systems.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an internationally-respected, aerospace-focused certificate that recognises a company as having developed, integrated, and put into operation a comprehensive quality management system that focuses on continual improvement, meeting customer requirements and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“AIE’s AS9100D certification gives confidence to leading global integratorsin the aerospace and defence industries that when partnering with AIE, specific requirements and specifications will be met and where possible exceeded.”