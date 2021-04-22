The chairman of Lichfield Camera Club has been made a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society.
Darron Matthews received the accolade after producing a panel of 20 images on a common theme.
He opted to focus on nature macro photography.
“I’ve always been interested in photography ever since I can remember, but it wasn’t until joining Lichfield Camera Club in 2007 that the hobby became more serious.
“I’ve been inspired by many members of the camera club in that time, especially Adam Belcher with his macro work.
“I like many styles of photography, but tend to enjoy macro nature most, probably because I don’t have to travel far to achieve an image.”
Well deserved, a brilliant photographer
