Parents, grandparents and carers are being invited to brush up on their maths skills to help children with their homework and exam programme.

A range of courses to support youngsters of all ages are being offered by the Government’s Multiply scheme which is being coordinated by Staffordshire County Council.

They are designed to help boost knowledge and confidence for adults to help children with their learning.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Improving numeracy skills at any age helps to increase confidence and manage day-to-day tasks, from household budgeting to helping children with maths homework and exam preparation. “The Multiply programme offers free and easy to access numeracy courses to suit everyone, whether that’s in person or online, and includes one-to-one guidance sessions. “We’re working with local providers to support people where they need it most, whether it’s managing your finances, supporting children with homework or gaining qualifications which can lead to employment opportunities. “The courses are up and running now so we’d urge people to get in touch to find out more.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Multiply is available to anyone aged 19 and over, and those seeking a qualification who don’t have GCSE maths grade C or equivalent.

More details are available online.