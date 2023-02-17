Lichfield singer Tony Christie will be joined by Ranagri for a homecoming gig in the city.

The show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th April as part of a tour to promote their joint album, The Great Irish Songbook Vol II.

The two acts had previously collaborated on an album exploring the music of Ireland.

Tony said:

“We had so much fun and there are so many great Irish songs that we couldn’t fit on the first album back in 2015 that we’ve decided to do another.” Tony Christie

Tickets to the show at The Hub are £25 and can be booked online.