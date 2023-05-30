Singer Tony Christie will celebrate his life of music at a Lichfield Garrick show next year.

A Life of Music: Celebrating 80 years will be on the city stage on 19th January 2024.

A spokesperson said:

“With no sign of faltering, Tony is living proof that age is just a number and there’s beauty in experience.

“The legendary crooner continues to entertain audiences around the world with incredible showmanship, an unmistakable powerful vocal that has captivated generation after generation and a set list that packs a punch.

“Tony will be performing a select handful of shows along with his band in 2023 and 2024 in commemoration of his milestone coming of age and a triumphant career that has spanned half a century.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson