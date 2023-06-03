Plans for land in Lichfield to become part of a private garden have been approved.

The application had been made for the plot between St Annes Road and Curborough Road to be fenced off.

The land had previously been acquired by the owners of 31 St Annes Road.

A planning statement said:

“The change of use to a private garden will result in easier maintenance of the land, particularly to the areas visible to the public domain. “The proposal will improve the amenity of 31 St Annes Road and is a sustainable land use.” Planning statement

