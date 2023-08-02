Whittington and Fisherwick have been Fairtrade Villages for 11 years – and that status is now guaranteed until at least 2026.

The reaccreditation recognises the success of the group, including regular popular events and the introduction of new ideas, such as the Christmas card delivered to every household in the parish in 2022.

The Whittington Fairtrade Calendar will also be back for 2024, after an enforced break of a year.

Anyone who has a good quality landscape picture of the village or a local scene which they would like to put forward for the calendar, contact [email protected].