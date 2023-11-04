A report has revealed that a raft of changes to the cost of car parking charges could be introduced by Lichfield District Council.

The local authority says the move will help pay for upgrades and make better use of long and short stay car parks.

The proposals, due to be introduced in January 2024, would see short stay parking in Lichfield District Council-owned sites free for the first 30 minutes.

However, those parking for two hours or more in such sites will face higher prices than at present – but costs will be lower for some in longer stay car parks.

The changes would also see Sunday parking charges double to £2, while Bank Holidays – which are currently free – would also cost £2.

Short stay car park pricing proposals:

Time Current price Proposed price Up to 30 minutes £1 Free 30 minutes to one hour £1 £1 Two hours £2 £3.50 Three hours £3 £5 Four hours £4 £8 All day £8 £20 Evening Free £1.50 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holidays Free £2

Long stay car park pricing proposals:

Time Current price Proposed price Four hours £2.10 £1.50 Six hours £3.20 £2.50 All day £4.30 £4 Evening Free £1 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holiday Free £2

A report by Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for the high street and visitor economy, said the changes were needed to make the best use of local car parks.

“The availability of off-street parking is a critical factor in the effective use of our city centre and in pursuit of a vibrant and thriving high street and visitor economy. “Our charges for parking must support our aspiration, the offer and the market forces that surround it. “Our most popular short-stay car parks are over-subscribed and use of these convenient locations is often ‘blocked’ by all day users. “Through this fee change we seek to incentivise long stay users to more appropriate locations to ensure that short stay capacity is available at peak times. “This is achieved by increasing the price of short stay parking over two hours, while reducing the cost of long-stay car parking across the board. “The introduction of a free 30 minute option is further designed to assist residents who use the town centre to access key services.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The proposals would also see Sandford Street changed from a long stay to a short stay car park.

“Future revenue will be invested in improvements”

Figures in the report reveals that the council expects to generate £355,000 in revenue from car parking during the 2023-24 period – with estimates that the new pricing structure could increase that figure to around £464,000 a year.

But the introduction of Bank Holiday charges would mean an additional cost of around £12,000 a year for enforcement.

Cllr Silvester-Hall said the new charging structure would help meet the costs of improvements to parking facilities.

“Upgrades to surfaces, machinery, electric vehicle charging points and signage have recently been undertaken, alongside investments in new technologies such as ANPR and payment methods, to make using our car parking areas as user friendly as possible. “Future revenue from this service will also be invested in CCTV and lighting improvements, with a variable messaging system to direct visitors to the most suitable car parks, due to be installed and operational in early 2024. “There is also a plan to accredit the city centre to Purple Flag status to ensure visitors have a positive experience during the evening and night time economy.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The car parking changes come in the wake of Lichfield District Council approving use of part of the former Tempest Ford site as an overflow car park for its offices.

The new 60-space facility would be available for public use at evenings and weekends.