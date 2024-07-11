A LICHFIELD retailer is launching the UK’s first 100% Fairtrade macadamia nut product.

Central Co-op will introduce salt roasted, chocolate coated and cinnamon caramelised Fairtrade 100g shareboxes later this year as part of a partnership with Nutcellars co-operative farmers in Malawi.

The new product is being launched as the retailer celebrates the second anniversary of its Our Malawi Partnership which has helped support production and communities in the African nation.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive at Central Co-op, said:

“We are proud to play our part of the introduction the UK’s first 100% Fairtrade macadamia nuts into our stores – a product that not only highlights our commitment to fair trading but also empowers Malawian smallholder farmers and producers. “This initiative exemplifies our ongoing campaign as part of the International Co-operative Working Group for producers and farmers to receive a fair deal for their products, enabling them to sustainably improve their trading opportunities and livelihoods.” Debbie Robinson