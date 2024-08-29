LICHFIELD Cathedral has been confirmed as the venue for an auction of sculptures from a public art trail.

The March of the Elephants event has been taking place over the summer in Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

It has seen decorated elephant statues seen by thousands of people.

Now they will be sold by Lichfield auctioneer Richard Winterton at the cathedral in aid of St Giles Hospice on 24th September.

Visitors will be able to preview the elephants from 6.45pm, with bidding due to begin at 8pm.

Elinor Eustace, interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Lichfield Cathedral for hosting this important event. “Their support as an official supplier of our trail has been invaluable, and it’s fitting that these magnificent elephants will find their new owners in such a historic and beautiful setting.”

The cathedral’s two sponsored elephants, Eternal Life by MrASingh and Staffie by Anne-Marie Byrne, have been popular attractions on the trail.

Bishop Jan McFarlane, Dean Designate of Lichfield, said:

“We are so pleased to be working with St Giles on this wonderful elephant trail because we share so many values. The cathedral, like St Giles, is a place where people can come to talk about the matters of life and death, profound issues that affect every single one of us. “The cathedral has for centuries been a place where people can come with their hopes and their fears, and we can walk together as we explore those big questions in life, so we are delighted. These colourful elephants remind us of wisdom, memories, strength and the power of caring for one another in community.”

The auction evening will feature speeches from key figures, including representatives from St Giles Hospice and Charlie Langhorn from Wild in Art, who will discuss the project’s impact on the local community.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, added:

“This auction is a pivotal moment for St Giles Hospice. While it’s certainly a celebration of community spirit and artistic talent, it’s crucial to remember its primary purpose – to raise vital funds for our essential services. “With hospices across the UK facing a £77million funding deficit, the proceeds from this auction are more important than ever. “We’re looking forward to a memorable evening that will not only honour the incredible support we’ve received throughout this project but also help secure the future of end-of-life care in our community.”

People can register their interest in attending the auction at visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk/events/auction.