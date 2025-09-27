NEW figures have revealed that more than 12 million passengers have travelled on an updated train fleet since it was rolled out a year ago.

West Midlands Railway introduced new rolling stock on the Cross City Line between Lichfield and Bromsgrove via Birmingham in March 2024, with the full changeover to the Class 730 models completed in September last year.

The operator said the new trains had coincided with a 19% rise in customer satisfaction.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director, at West Midlands Railway, said:

“This new fleet is the flagship for our £1billion investment into new trains and infrastructure. “We want to provide the best possible passenger experience, and we are so pleased that the Class 730 trains are making such a positive impact on customer satisfaction already. “The Cross City Line is the busiest commuter route outside of London, so boosting capacity was hugely important to us. The new three-carriage trains run in pairs, comfortably offering space for over 1,000 people on every Cross City Line service.”