Talks have taken place over proposals to reopen the railway line between Lichfield and the National Memorial Arboretum.
The chief executive of the West Midlands Rail Executive, Malcolm Holmes, visited Alrewas today (27th October).
During the visit he met with the National Memorial Arboretum’s chief executive Philippa Rawlinson and Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.
The trio spoke about how the line could be reopened, with a planned stop in Alrewas to serve the National Memorial Arboretum.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“This step brings the possibility of opening up the Lichfield to Burton line one small step closer.
“We visited the signal box which is adjacent to where a new ‘National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas’ railway station might be.
“Malcolm Holmes explained that, if approved, the opening of the line will be done incrementally with a single platform a short distance down from the Alrewas signal box where the line becomes single track.
“Initially, trains will be non-electric. If the route is a success, the line might eventually be electrified and the Alrewas station moved to be adjacent to where the signal box is sited and with two platforms.
“An overhead pedestrian crossing will eventually connect the station with the village of Alrewas.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said the line would improve accessibility to the nation’s centre of remembrance.
“Philippa Rawlinson told me that many visitors will be able to walk the short distance from the station, but an environmentally-friendly shuttle service will be available to those unable to make it by foot.
“This will be operated by the National Memorial Arboretum, who regret the fact that the only way this important national place of remembrance can currently be reached is by road.
“I first suggested the re-opening of the line for passenger traffic some four years ago and I am pleased that the Government and the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, support it in principle.”Michael Fabricant MP
Luckily there was no attempt by the intrusive face in the left foreground to turn this item into a political publicity shot.
No doubt of support for children’s meals.
The whole of the South Staffs railway from Worcester through to Derby for passengers and would assist congestion through Birmingham by creating anther route Both North and South.
I know “Conservative MP Michael Fabricant” likes to think Andy Street is mayor of Lichfield or even Staffordshire but he ain’t. Mr Street can have a view on a railway line to the Arboretum but it is not in his remit. He can, and does, have a view about HS2 which he supports.
We know Mr Fabricant has a view about free school meals for children during the holiday because he voted against children getting that help. Mind you he doesn’t seem to want to explain why to his constituents – or have a selfie at a foodbank with volunteers doing the Government’s job.
