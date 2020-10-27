Talks have taken place over proposals to reopen the railway line between Lichfield and the National Memorial Arboretum.

The chief executive of the West Midlands Rail Executive, Malcolm Holmes, visited Alrewas today (27th October).

Michael Fabricant, Philippa Rawlinson and Malcolm Holmes next to the railway line near Alrewas

During the visit he met with the National Memorial Arboretum’s chief executive Philippa Rawlinson and Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.

The trio spoke about how the line could be reopened, with a planned stop in Alrewas to serve the National Memorial Arboretum.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“This step brings the possibility of opening up the Lichfield to Burton line one small step closer. “We visited the signal box which is adjacent to where a new ‘National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas’ railway station might be. “Malcolm Holmes explained that, if approved, the opening of the line will be done incrementally with a single platform a short distance down from the Alrewas signal box where the line becomes single track. “Initially, trains will be non-electric. If the route is a success, the line might eventually be electrified and the Alrewas station moved to be adjacent to where the signal box is sited and with two platforms. “An overhead pedestrian crossing will eventually connect the station with the village of Alrewas.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the line would improve accessibility to the nation’s centre of remembrance.