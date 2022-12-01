A riding school in Hammerwich has been given the green light to build a new classroom.

The development has been approved at Gartmore Riding School, which caters for adults and children with physical disabilities and learning differences.

The new building is designed house a multi-sensory environment to complement the learning with horses and ponies at the site.

The riding school’s owner, Tracy Francis, said:

“We are passionate about the sensory development of children and adults, currently offering many successful programmes funded by Staffordshire County Council. However, we are often restricted to access indoor space, to meet the needs of groups or individuals who require a more tailored approach for example, those with autism or developmental differences. “Feedback received from parents and carers supports the need for such a facility to ensure our policy on equality and diversity is maintained and to meet the developing needs of our society. This would also allow respite and stress reduction for parents and carers of those with challenging needs, while offering a safe and calm environment. “To ensure our new building will meet the requirements for our students, we have worked closely with the families, schools and medical advisors to gather feedback that will ensure the facility can cater for the needs of everyone, offering an all-inclusive environment.” Tracy Francis, Gartmore Riding School

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.