Train bosses are reiterating a warning to passengers of major disruption to services over the festive period.

Strike action by the TSSA union means no West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway services will run on 28th or 29th December.

Passengers are also being reminded that Christmas Eve services will finish at 4pm due to industrial action by the RMT union, with no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the both train operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys are continuing to be affected by industrial action over the Christmas period. “Due to the impact of industrial action no services at all will run on the Wednesday and Thursday after Christmas and passengers should not attempt to travel with us on these dates. “A reduced service is in operation on some routes across the Christmas period due to ongoing industrial action and passengers travelling in this period should check before setting out. “Anyone whose train is cancelled as a result of industrial action can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or travel on an alternative date.” Jonny Wiseman

Ongoing industrial action by the RMT is expected to impact timetables across all operators up to and including Saturday 7 January 2023 and passengers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

To stay up to date with how industrial action is impacting WMR services, visit www.wmr.uk/industrialaction