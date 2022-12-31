Train operators have urged people to only travel if absolutely necessary as industrial action continues to hit services.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway both say reduced timetables will be in place between 3rd and 7th January, with no trains running at all on 5th January.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys are continuing to be affected by industrial action as we approach the New Year and our advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary. “Limited timetables will be in operation and there will be no service at all on 5th January when passengers should not attempt travel by rail. “Anyone travelling by train across the New Year period should check their journeys – both outbound and return – before setting out. “Anyone whose train is cancelled as a result of industrial action can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or travel on an alternative date.” Jonny Wiseman

Avanti West Coast has also warned of major disruption due to the ongoing strikes.