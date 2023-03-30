Roadworks linked to HS2 around Lichfield will not be paused during a “re-phasing” of the controversial high speed rail scheme, Government chiefs have confirmed.
There had been concerns after signs went up on local compounds suggesting that work would halt until August 2025 but that traffic measures such as road closures would remain in place until then.
It came following a Government decision to delay some phases of the scheme, originally earmarked as “north of Birmingham”.
In a letter to the Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, Rail Minister Huw Merriman said local works would go ahead as planned:
“I would like to clarify that construction works on Phase One of HS2 to the north of Birmingham through to Fradley will continue to progress.
“This includes works in Lichfield and the Handsacre link to the West Coast Main Line which will be of keen interest to you and your constituents.”Huw Merriman
Mr Fabricant said that confusion around the work north of Birmingham had been to blame for the uncertainty.
“The Treasury originally ordered that only work between Old Oak Common and Birmingham should continue, seemingly unaware that substantial work was already underway in the Lichfield area as a part of Phase One to enable a link between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line.
“Several roads and footpaths have been blocked off and the A38 dual carriageway is experiencing major delays at peak time because of major roadworks.
“HS2 either had to make this good, which would be costly, or quickly get on with the work and finish it. In any event, the Government had said that the halt to the works was temporary for a few years when all the work work would then have to be resumed again.
“I have now asked the Department for Transport when they expect all the works to be completed so that life in the area can begin to return to normal.
“In the meantime, I am extremely grateful to the Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, for working closely with me on this and banging heads together.”Michael Fabricant