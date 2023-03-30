Roadworks linked to HS2 around Lichfield will not be paused during a “re-phasing” of the controversial high speed rail scheme, Government chiefs have confirmed.

There had been concerns after signs went up on local compounds suggesting that work would halt until August 2025 but that traffic measures such as road closures would remain in place until then.

It came following a Government decision to delay some phases of the scheme, originally earmarked as “north of Birmingham”.

In a letter to the Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, Rail Minister Huw Merriman said local works would go ahead as planned:

“I would like to clarify that construction works on Phase One of HS2 to the north of Birmingham through to Fradley will continue to progress. “This includes works in Lichfield and the Handsacre link to the West Coast Main Line which will be of keen interest to you and your constituents.” Huw Merriman

Mr Fabricant said that confusion around the work north of Birmingham had been to blame for the uncertainty.