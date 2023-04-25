Train passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to services.

West Midlands Railway say work is taking place to repair a broken rail on the Cross City Line.

A post on the operator’s social media channels said:

“The line is expected to be blocked until approximately 8.30pm while Network Rail repair a broken rail.” West Midlands Railway

The cancellation of services will also hit football fans in Lichfield heading Aston Villa’s Premier League fixture with Fulham this evening (25th April).