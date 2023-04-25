Train passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to services.
West Midlands Railway say work is taking place to repair a broken rail on the Cross City Line.
A post on the operator’s social media channels said:
“The line is expected to be blocked until approximately 8.30pm while Network Rail repair a broken rail.”West Midlands Railway
The cancellation of services will also hit football fans in Lichfield heading Aston Villa’s Premier League fixture with Fulham this evening (25th April).
“Fans are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative means of transport.”West Midlands Railway