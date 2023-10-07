A Lichfield cyclist who rode from John O’Groats to Land’s End in memory of his late grandmother said it was “an amazing tribute” that money raised will help support women who have been treated for breast cancer.

Ian Deverell took on the 1,000 mile challenge following the death of his 96-year-old grandmother following a ten year battle with thyroid cancer.

The 32-year-old’s efforts have raised almost £9,000, which will be split between Cancer Research UK and Midland’s based charity Cancer Active Recovery Support (CARS).

To mark the start of October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CARS has announced it will use its share to fund the first ever In the Pink programme in Lichfield.

The initiative is an eight week-long pilates-based scheme which is free to participants and helps them regain physical strength and improve mental wellbeing after their treatment.

It has already worked with almost 400 people across Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

Ian said:

“It’s amazing that In the Pink will be able to create its first programme in Lichfield – it will be a great tribute to grandma. “The ride was physically tough and Devon and Cornwall ended up being quite a sting in the tail of the ride because having already cycled over 700 miles, the repetitive climbs at 20% gradient were not pleasant. “I ended up getting quite emotional as I rolled down the road into the finish line and was fortunate to have a small group of family and friends there celebrate with. “I have told lots of people about the amazing work In the Pink do and they have all wanted to know more, so I hope as well as raising money for the charity that I have assisted in raising awareness too.” Ian Deverell

Lesley Milner, chair of CARS, said:

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and so we are delighted and very excited to announce we are able to offer Lichfield’s first In the Pink programme because of the efforts of Ian, who’s a local lad. “We’re hoping he will be able to come along to meet some of the ladies taking part when the programme starts after Easter next year. “This is a challenging time for all charities, and it’s heartening that in these difficult times fundraisers like Ian still put themselves through challenges like this to help make a difference to their local community.” Lesley Milner

To find out more about In the Pink, visit the Facebook page or call 0300 365 1440.