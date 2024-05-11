Community groups have come together to add a splash of colour to a local train station.

Friends of Lichfield City Station, Lichfield Litter Legends and Lichfield Kindness Rocks teamed up for the initiative which saw an art installation put up.

The 60 decorated wheel trims have been placed on a previously blank fence. The works depict the character, culture and architecture of Lichfield, as well as providing messages of welcome.

Kathy Maskell , Chair of the Friends of Lichfield City Station said:

‘The group is all about making Lichfield City Station a more attractive and welcoming place, and this installation of wheel trims, painted by over 30 amazingly talented local volunteers, certainly does that – they look stunning. “It’s been a wonderful community effort involving ourselves, Lichfield Litter Legends and Lichfield Kindness Rocks. “We hope they bring a bit of joy to everyone who uses the station.” Kathy Maskell

Louise North, founder of Lichfield Kindness Rocks, said:

“Our members have had so much fun being part of this collaborative, positive art project. “It has given us the opportunity to transfer our rock painting skills to wheel trim painting which shows the pride and love we have for our beautiful city.” Louise North