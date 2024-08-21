A NURSE at St Giles Hospice has crafted a special elephant bear to support the charity’s public art trail.

Jane Mogford, who has been nursing for over 30 years with more than two decades with the Whittington-based hospice, has been creating sought-after collectable bears as a hobby for the past 25 years.

Her handcrafted creations sell for around £150 each and have found homes across the globe.

Her latest creation, Effie the Elephant, stands at 25cm tall and features glass eyes, needle sculpting and hand-shaded details.

Jane said:

“There’s just something special about artist bears. A lot of time, love, and a little bit of the artist’s soul goes into each creation. “It’s one of my stress relief techniques. “When I started working on the oncology ward, dealing with younger patients and all the psychological distress, it took an emotional toll. “Bear-making allows me to switch my mind off from work and focus on creating something positive.”

Inspired by the March of the Elephants art trail, Jane donated Effie to raise additional funds for the hospice, directly benefiting the patients she cares for daily.

She said:

“I thought, let me make an elephant bear and that will be my contribution to this project. “It’s amazing to think that something I’ve created has raised money to support our patients.”

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re touched by Jane’s generous donation. “Effie the Elephant Bear perfectly embodies the spirit of our March of the Elephants trail by bringing together creativity, compassion and community support. “It’s a wonderful example of how our staff go above and beyond in their dedication to our patients, and their loved ones.”

For more information about St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.