A FUNDRAISING campaign aiming to fight proposals for new car parking charges at Barton Marina has topped £25,000.

It comes after plans to introduce fees were paused after a challenge from The Red Carpet Cinema.

Bosses at Barton Turns Developments had originally aimed to start charging for parking after saying a survey had shown visitors were struggling to find spaces.

But the decision was then put on ice “for a short while” after a legal challenge led by the cinema’s Kate Silverwood.

She then launched a fundraising campaign to support her efforts to halt any future plans to introduce charges.

Writing on her online fundraiser, she said:

“I’ve been forced to take legal action to preserve two contracts that guarantee 250 free parking spaces here at Barton Marina. “These charges not only threaten the viability of my business, but also the viability of all the small businesses here.”

Supporters have now helped her move towards her £28,000 target after she revealed that the original challenge had seen legal bills of almost £13,000 in just ten days.

Under the original plans, charges for parking would have been £1 for up to one hour, £2 for up to two hours, £3 for two to five hours and £5 for up to 24 hours. Between 5pm and 5am a £1 charge would have applied.

Speaking when the original plans were unveiled, a spokesperson for Barton Turns Development said:

“Bringing in charges ensures that everyone will pay a little bit towards keeping the site well-maintained. “The improvements will make Barton Marina more welcoming and accessible and safer for pedestrians, young children and those with disabilities. “All parking fines go to the company operating the car parks and do not benefit Barton Marina.”